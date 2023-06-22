Chrisann Pereira Case: Chargesheet Details How Trio Framed Actor in Drugs Case Using a Memento

The Mumbai Police have filed a chargesheet against Malad-based baker Anthony Paul and his associates Rajesh Bobhate alias Ravi and Shantilal Rajput for allegedly framing actor Chrisann Pereira in a drugs case.

Pereira, who acted in Mahesh Bhatt-directed Bollywood movie Sadak 2, spent nearly a month in a prison in the UAE after a small quantity of a narcotic drug was found concealed in a memento allegedly given to her by the accused.

The 1,514-page chargesheet alleges that after the actor’s arrest at the Sharjah airport on April 1, Paul and Bobhate demanded Rs 80 lakh from her mother to arrange her release.

The actor was released after the Mumbai police sent case-related documents to the authorities in the UAE.

Following are the chargesheet details accessed by News18: