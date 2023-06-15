City Court Dismisses Senthil Balaji's Plea for Rejection of Remand

Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?

Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree

The court dismissed the petition as infructuous since Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had already been sent to judicial custody earlier.

Balaji, TN Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister was arrested on Wednesday by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cash-for-jobs scam against him when he was the Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK cabinet led by the late J Jayalalithaa.