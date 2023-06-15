Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
City Court Dismisses Senthil Balaji's Plea for Rejection of Remand

City Court Dismisses Senthil Balaji's Plea for Rejection of Remand

The court dismissed the petition as infructuous since Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had already been sent to judicial custody earlier

June 15, 2023

Balaji, TN Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister was arrested on Wednesday by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cash-for-jobs scam against him. (File Image: @V.Senthilbalaji/Twitter)

A city court in Chennai has rejected arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji’s plea for rejection of remand.

    • The court dismissed the petition as infructuous since Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had already been sent to judicial custody earlier.

    Balaji, TN Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister was arrested on Wednesday by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cash-for-jobs scam against him when he was the Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK cabinet led by the late J Jayalalithaa.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

