CJI Declares September 8 as Holiday in Supreme Court in View of G20 Summit

The Supreme Court will remain closed on September 8 with Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday declaring it as a holiday in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital, a notification issued by the apex court said.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

A notification issued on the apex court website said the CJI has declared September 8 as a holiday for the top court considering the office memorandum of August 24 issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

According to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday, all central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit.