Clashes Between TMC, ISF Workers in Bengal's Bhangar Over Panchayat Polls; Police Cars Vandalised

Electoral Violence continued in parts of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday with reports of clashes between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) leaders on the fifth day of the filing of nominations for the upcoming Panchayat polls. As per reports coming from the Bhangar area in South 24 Parganas, ISF workers have allegedly attacked police personnel and vandalised at least four cops’ vehicles.

The violence broke out in Bhangar on Tuesday as the ISF accused TMC of stopping its candidates from filing nominations for the panchayat elections. Mob vandalised several cars and hurled bombs in the presence of the police during the brawl between TMC and ISF workers.

After the violence broke out, police lathi-charged and fired tear gas to disperse the mob and restore normalcy. A few policemen were also reportedly injured in the process.

Election Commission Approach HC Against NHRC

Meanwhile, earlier today, the state Election Commission approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the decision of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to appoint its own observer for the forthcoming rural civic body polls in the state.

In its petition, the commission has challenged the authority of NHRC in appointing observers for the panchayat polls besides accusing the national human right’s body of being over-active in the matter.

On June 11, the NHRC announced the appointment of director general (investigation) Damodar Sarangi as the independent observer for the panchayat polls in the state. A communication was forwarded to the state election commission and the state secretariat on this count by the NHRC.

NHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of the reports of violence during the nomination phase with a Congress worker being shot dead at Khargram in Murshidabad district on Friday and a state government employee assaulted allegedly by ruling party activists at Bhangar in South 23 Parganas district for allowing AISF candidates to collect nomination papers.

Violence In West Bengal

Apart from that, several incidents of massive violence had been reported from various pockets in the state during the first four days of nomination since last Friday.

Local television channels showed police personnel and journalists fleeing as bombs were hurled by unidentified miscreants.

The ruling TMC and the opposition ISF accused each other of indulging in violence at Bhangar.