Class 12 Student Jumps from School Building in Delhi; Probe Underway

According to police, they got information about the incident from Sushrut Trauma Centre where the girl student was admitted

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 23:38 IST

Delhi, India

A police officer said the student is under treatment and further inquiry is underway.(Representative Image: News18)
A class 12 student of a government school allegedly jumped from the third floor of the school building in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, they got information about the incident from Sushrut Trauma Centre where the girl student was admitted. It was found that at 11.55 am, the girl studying at SBBM Sarvodaya Vidayalaya jumped from the third floor.

    • A police officer said the student is under treatment and further inquiry is underway.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 29, 2023, 22:04 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 23:38 IST
