Home » India » Cloudy Skies, Light Rain Likely in Delhi

Cloudy Skies, Light Rain Likely in Delhi

The minimum temperature settled one notch below normal at 27.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum is likely to touch 39 degrees Celsius

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 10:11 IST

New Delhi, India

The national capital recorded 73 per cent relative humidity at around 8:30 am
The national capital recorded 73 per cent relative humidity at around 8:30 am ( picture: twitter.com/jyoti0723)

The city is likely to receive light rain on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled one notch below normal at 27.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum is likely to touch 39 degrees Celsius.

    • The national capital recorded 73 per cent relative humidity at around 8:30 am.  The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate (102) category around 9 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 23, 2023, 10:11 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 10:11 IST
