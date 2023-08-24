Trends :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Home » India » Cloudy Skies, Pleasant Weather in Delhi; Minimum Temp Settles At 24.3 Deg

Cloudy Skies, Pleasant Weather in Delhi; Minimum Temp Settles At 24.3 Deg

Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, gauged 6.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 12:15 IST

New Delhi, India

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. (File photo: Twitter.com/jyoti0723)
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. (File photo: Twitter.com/jyoti0723)

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy skies are expected during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).  The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, gauged 6.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The city received light to moderate rains on Wednesday.

top videos
  • Hema Malini On Her Daughter Esha Supporting Sunny Deol & His Film 'Gadar 2' | MEGA EXCLUSIVE

    • According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 76.  An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

    The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 24, 2023, 12:15 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 12:15 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App