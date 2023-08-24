Cloudy Skies, Pleasant Weather in Delhi; Minimum Temp Settles At 24.3 Deg

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy skies are expected during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, gauged 6.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The city received light to moderate rains on Wednesday.