'CM Di Yogshala' to Start in Four Cities, Says Punjab CM Mann

The Punjab government’s ‘CM di Yogshala’ programme under which it will offer free Yoga classes to people will kick off in four cities, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday.

According to the chief minister, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Phagwara and Patiala have been chosen to launch the programme.

Mann said in a video message, “Yoga is part of our country’s culture. It is part of our country’s heritage but nowadays, we are forgetting it.

“I also do Yoga every morning. It has many benefits. But Yoga has vanished from our busy lives. We want to make Yoga a public wave again." Speaking on starting the programme in the four cities, Mann said, “In these four cities, if you want to do Yoga at neighbourhood parks, at some common place, the government will send Yoga instructors who will teach you Yoga free of cost.

“Soon, you will get Yoga training in every locality," he added.

The AAP government in Delhi had launched the ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme to offer free Yoga classes in 2021. The programme, however, was stopped last year amid a tussle between the city government and Lt Governor VK Saxena.

