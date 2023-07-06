Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » CM Yogi Camping in Gorakhpur to Give A Grand Reception to PM Modi

CM Yogi Camping in Gorakhpur to Give A Grand Reception to PM Modi

The chief minister inspected Gita Press and the Railway Station as the Prime Minister has to participate in various functions to be held there

July 06, 2023

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 21:50 IST

Gorakhpur, India

CM Yogi Adityanath at Gita Press. Pic/News18
CM Yogi Adityanath at Gita Press. Pic/News18

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Thursday to inspect venues of programmes and review the preparations.

With a view to accord a grand reception to the Prime Minister on his visit, CM Yogi inspected Gita Press and the Railway Station as the Prime Minister has to participate in various functions to be held there.

CM Yogi has directed the officials to ensure that the celebrations at both places are memorable and historic.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur airport from Lucknow on Thursday evening.

The Prime Minister will grace the closing ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Gita Press as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister took stock of arrangements at Gita Press, inquired about the security, and gave necessary instructions.

    • After inspecting the Gita Press, the Chief Minister reached the railway station by the same route through which the Prime Minister will arrive. Knowing the condition of the route, he went to platform number one of the station and took detailed information about the preparations made so far from the officials of the railway and administration here.

    PM Modi will flag off the ‘Vande Bharat Express’ from this platform and lay the foundation stone of the station remodelling project.

    July 06, 2023
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 21:50 IST
