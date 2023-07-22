CNBC-TV18 Brings ‘Future. Female. Forward - The Women's Collective’ to Chennai

Following the resounding success of CNBC-TV18’s Future. Female. Forward - The Women’s Collective in Hyderabad, the initiative is set to roll into Chennai. The event is scheduled to take place on July 24, 2023, from 5pm and will evolve into an evening of engaging discussions and inspiring stories at Taj Wellington Mews, Chennai.

Notable personalities from manufacturing, startups and SaaS industries will gather to discuss best practices for achieving parity in the workforce and explore potential affirmative actions for reducing disparity.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of IT and Digital Services, Tamil Nadu, will be the chief guest at the event.

Other esteemed include Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, Air Office in Charge of Personnel; Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India; Sumita Ghosh, Founder, Rangsutra; Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Business Division, ITC Limited; Nina Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Hotel Savera; Dr Valli Arunachalam, Nuclear Scientist; Archana Chadha, Head of HR, HSBC India; Subbaraman Balasubramanyan, Senior Vice President, HCLTech; Nitin Razdan, Partner & Human Capital Consulting Leader, Deloitte South Asia; Ravi Kyran, CHRO, Bajaj Auto; Raja Radhakrishnan, President & Head HR, Ashok Leyland; Aruna Anand, Manager of Indian Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand & Chess Enthusiast; Aarthie Ramaswamy, Women Grandmaster & Former World U18 girls chess champion, MyHarvestFarms; Rati Shetty, Founder & Chief Product Officer, BankBazaar; Kamhalini Ithal, President, White Lotus & Co; Vijayalakshmi Venkatraman, Founder, Gaayak; and Ashwini Asokan, Founder & CEO, Mad Street Den among others.

The Chennai chapter will delve into three key panel discussions crucial to women’s progress across industries — women leading the manufacturing growth story, which will be moderated by Shereen Bhan; Women in Workplace - The Leadership Take, moderated by Parikshit Luthra; and The Startup Women Pioneers, which will be moderated by Shruti Mishra.