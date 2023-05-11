CNBC-TV18 IBLA 2023: Infosys is Outstanding Company of the Year; Alia Bhatt, Nikhat Zareen Awarded | Full List

The 18th edition of CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) on Thursday recognised exceptional leaders, high achievers, and true visionaries of the Indian corporate world along with icons from the entertainment and sporting world.

Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered Bank, Dinesh Kumar Khara of State Bank of India, Sanjeev Mehta of Hindustan Unilever, Anish Shah of Mahindra Group, TV Narendran of Tata Steel, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate, V Vaidyanathan of IDFC First Bank, Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India and Rajiv Memani of EY India chose the winners after a rigorous selection process and deliberations. The jury was chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group.

Here is the full list of winners: