CNN-News18 at No.1 Spot For Over a Year With 35.3% Market Share

As per data provided by viewership measurement agency BARC India, CNN-News18 has captured 35.3% market share, which is significantly higher than that of Times Now, Republic TV and others

Reported By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 12:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Since BARC resumed ratings of news channels in March 2022, CNN-News18 has consistently led the way in the English news genre.
CNN-News18 has maintained its leadership position in the English TV news genre with an average viewership share of over 35% for more than a year now.

As per data provided by viewership measurement agency BARC India, CNN-News18 has captured 35.3% market share, which is significantly higher than that of Times Now, Republic TV and others. With 23.5% market share, Times Now is at number three behind Republic TV, which presently has 29.6% share.

In the 15+ TG (considered as the core segment by advertisers for media planning), CNN-News18 has maintained its top position by capturing 34.6% market share.

    • Commenting on the long-standing leadership of CNN-News18, Avinash Kaul, CEO (Broadcast), Network18 Group said: “The continued dominance of CNN-News18 in the robust All India 15+ or 2+ TG indicates the strength of the brand and the value it delivers to its advertisers. By convenient slicing and dicing of viewership data on thin slivers, the competition cannot mislead advertisers."

    On the digital front, CNN-News18 has captured a whopping 1.4 billion views on YouTube, surpassing Times Now which had 795 million views. On Facebook, too, CNN-News18 had 787 million views, as compared to 731 million views of Times Now.

    first published: August 28, 2023, 12:15 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 12:15 IST
