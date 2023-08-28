CNN-News18 at No.1 Spot For Over a Year With 35.3% Market Share

CNN-News18 has maintained its leadership position in the English TV news genre with an average viewership share of over 35% for more than a year now.

As per data provided by viewership measurement agency BARC India, CNN-News18 has captured 35.3% market share, which is significantly higher than that of Times Now, Republic TV and others. With 23.5% market share, Times Now is at number three behind Republic TV, which presently has 29.6% share.

In the 15+ TG (considered as the core segment by advertisers for media planning), CNN-News18 has maintained its top position by capturing 34.6% market share.