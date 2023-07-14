CNN-News18 Town Hall: Delhi Chapter to Address India's Path Ahead of General Elections 2024

CNN-News18, India’s No.1 English news channel, will host the Delhi chapter of ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall’ on July 17 where top policymakers will engage in discussions on policies, election manifesto and more.

Centred around the theme ‘Exploring India’s Path to 2024 Elections’, the platform will facilitate discussions with leaders like Nitin Gadkari (Minister of Road Transport & Highways), Hardeep Singh Puri (Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas), Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology), Shashi Tharoor, (Member of Parliament, Indian National Congress), Manish Tewari (Former Cabinet Minister), Sudhanshu Trivedi (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, BJP) and Sushmita Devi (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, AITC).

The primary focus of the event will be on understanding how political parties plan to captivate the attention of the voters. The discussions will revolve around various topics such as policies, manifestos, and strategies employed by each party. Through this discourse, the event will aim to gauge preparations of participating parties for General Elections 2024. Moreover, it will shed light on the steps they intend to take for the welfare of citizens.

Commenting on the upcoming Delhi edition of ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall’, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18 said: “Our Town Halls serve as a unique platform for political leaders to engage in meaningful discussions, while providing viewers with an opportunity to hear directly from policy makers on a neutral platform. With CNN-News18’s unwavering commitment to unbiased journalism, this event will empower viewers to make informed decisions, ensuring a vibrant democratic process in 2024 and beyond."