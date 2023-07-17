Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseChamoli Electrocution Yamuna Floods
Home » India » CNN-News18 Town Hall Highlights: Gadkari Confident of BJP Returning twer in 2024, Takes Jibe at Oppn Unity

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 00:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2023 23:52 IST

Want to Rid Delhi of Traffic and Pollution, Public Transport the Way: Gadkari at News18 Town Hall

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said wide use of public transport is the way to rid the national capital of traffic and air pollution. Speaking at the News18 Delhi Town Hall, Gadkari added that green infra solutions remain his focus.

“We want to free Delhi of traffic and air pollution. We should give importance to public transport. This will help decrease the air pollution. We must give priority to the public transport which is key for green infra revamp," he said at the event.

Jul 17, 2023 21:08 IST

News18 Town Hall: Gadkari Expresses Confidence at BJP Returning to Power in 2024

Express confidence on BJP’s performance in the forthcoming general elections, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that “today or  tomorrow whenever there will be Lok Sabha polls, NDA will get a mandate under Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Jul 17, 2023 21:05 IST

News18 Town Hall: What Congress Couldn't do in 60 Years, BJP Did in 9, Says Gadkari

Praising the BJP-led central government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted development and reforms in Jammu and Kashmir and improvement of Law and Order situation in Uttar Pradesh, adding that all of this has progressed digital India.

“What Congress didn’t do in sixty years, we did in nine," Gadkari said.

 

Jul 17, 2023 21:01 IST

News18 Town Hall: Uniform Civil Code is 'Social Progressive Thinking,' Says Nitin Gadkari

On the Uniform Civil Code, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there should be one law for everyone and that this was a “social progressive thinking."

Jul 17, 2023 20:56 IST

News18 Town Hall: Politics is For Reforms, My Focus is Finding Solutions, Says Nitin Gadkari

Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that politics is an instrument of reforms and that he focuses on identifying the problem and finding solutions for it.

Jul 17, 2023 20:26 IST

News18 Town Hall: India Faring Better Than the West on Fuel Prices, Says Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday denied that the government is facing criticism over rising fuel prices and took a veiled dig at the opposition parties for spreading “false narrative" on inflation.

Puri added that India was “faring better" than the Western world and immediate neighbours on fuel prices.

 

Jul 17, 2023 20:16 IST

News18 Town Hall: Petrol Prices Depend on What's Happening in World, Not Just India, Says Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday highlighted how petrol prices are different under BJP’s rule as compared to non-BJP ruled states and said that they depend on what’s happening in the world and is not restricted to one country.

Here is the petrol graphic that the Union minister showed.

Jul 17, 2023 19:55 IST

News18 Town Hall | Delhi Flooding is Completely CM Kejriwal's Fault, says Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said is what is happening in Delhi is completely Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s fault, who just endlessly blames others.

Jul 17, 2023 19:29 IST

News18 Town Hall | When Mechanisms Within System Fails, Opposition Takes Other Routes to Voice Opinions, Says Sushmita Devi

Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Devi spoke on the unruly behavior of opposition parties saying that when the mechanisms within the systems fails that’s when the opposition has to take other routes to voice their opinions.

Jul 17, 2023 19:12 IST

Shashi Tharoor Praises PM Modi's Outreach to Muslim Countries at News18 Town Hall | WATCH

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the Narendra Modi government for its outreach to the Islamic world, calling it “exemplary."

Jul 17, 2023 19:03 IST

News18 Town Hall | Shashi Tharoor Praises Modi Govt's G20 Diplomacy, But Laments 'China Free Pass'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday praised the Narendra Modi government’s success in making G20 a “buzzword", but expressed concerns over the country’s China policy beyond the ban on Chinese apps. Speaking at the CNN-News18 Delhi Town Hall, the Thiruvananthapuram MP opined that the united Opposition must come out with a Common Minimum Programme if it has to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Jul 17, 2023 18:50 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall: BJP's Panic Becoming Paranoia As Oppn Unity Rises, Says Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday said that the BJP is not as comfortable of the rising Opposition unity as it claims to be, and that the saffron party’s panic is now turning into paranoia.

“If there is an alliance meeting taking place in Bengaluru, there is also an alliance meeting taking place in New Delhi tomorrow with 30 odd parties coming together with NDA. … and if the BJP would have been so comfortable as they claim to be there would not have been this panic, which is on the level of paranoia in order to recreate the NDA," Tewari said.

Jul 17, 2023 18:47 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall: Oppn Coming Together to Offer Democratic Alternative in India, Says Manish Tewari

Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Congress leader Manish Tewari said that the essence of any democracy is change and that the Opposition coming together is representing that.

“The Opposition is coming together to a principle democratic alternative to this country," he said.

Jul 17, 2023 18:40 IST

News18 Town Hall | Oppn Unity Just About Disliking One Person; UCC Not Poll Gambit: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tore into the Opposition’s attempts at forging an anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Monday, saying their unity is “just about disliking one person". Speaking at CNN-News18’s Delhi Town Hall, Chandrasekhar added that discussion around a Uniform Civil Code is not a “poll gambit".

Jul 17, 2023 18:38 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall: MOS Chandrasekhar Answers Rapid Fire Questions | WATCH

From getting advise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to getting angry in his life, here’s what MOS Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s rapid fire round cover. Watch it here.

Jul 17, 2023 18:33 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall: Tharoor Speaks on Indo-China Issues, Says There Should Be No Politics on National Security

Speaking on the Indo-China tensions and ties, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that ties with the Beijing are on crossroads and that there is no clarity from the central government over its policy with the country.

Tharoor highlighted that there should be no politics over the issue of national security.

Jul 17, 2023 18:22 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall: PM Modi's Foreign Policy Has Evolved, It Should be Beyond Politics, Says Tharoor

Speaking on BJP-led central government’s foreign police, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy has evolved, and that it should be beyond politics.

Jul 17, 2023 18:18 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall: Global Arena Cannot Ignore India Anymore, Says Tharoor

Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that the “global arena cannot ignore India anymore," and praised the BJP-led central government for this.

 

 

Jul 17, 2023 18:15 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall: Modi Govt Gets 'Full Credit' For Seizing G20 Opportunity, Says Shashi Tharoor

Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday praised the country for handling the G20 summit “brilliantly," and gave full credit to the government on “seizing the opportunity."

Jul 17, 2023 17:55 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall: People of India Will Speak for BJP in 2024, Says MOS Chandrasekhar

Expressing confidence in BJP’s performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, MOS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that the people of India will speak in 2024 as they did in the last two general elections.

“People of India will speak in 2024 as they did in 2019 and 2014. BJP is very clear about what we stand for and we have seen development in past 9 years," he said.

 

Jul 17, 2023 17:51 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall| One Thing Oppn Has in Common is Disliking PM Modi, Says MOS Chandrasekhar

As the second Opposition meet took place in Bengaluru on Monday, MOS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, speaking at the CNN-News18 Town Hall, said that the only thing that the Opposition has in common is dislike for one man, referring to PM Narendra Modi.

Jul 17, 2023 17:46 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall| Opposition Desperately Trying to be Relevant, Have Nothing to Offer: MOS Chandrasekhar

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that they are “desperately trying to be relevant," and have nothing to offer.

 

Jul 17, 2023 17:44 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall: PM Modi's Popularity Continues to Increase Among People, Says MOS Chandrasekhar

Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday talked about BJP’s performance in state elections, and how despite everything Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has always increased.

 

Jul 17, 2023 17:40 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall: Despite Losing Some States, BJP's Vote Share Has Increased, Says Chandrasekhar

Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that even though BJP lost in a few states including Karnataka, the saffron party’s vote share has always increased, along with people’s trust in their politics.

Jul 17, 2023 17:34 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall Begins; Watch Live Here

This year’s CNN-News18 Town Hall began at 5:30 PM on Monday. You can watch the event live on our YouTube channel here. It will also be streamed on our channel CNN-News18.

Jul 17, 2023 16:39 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall Live: Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Puri to Attend; See Full List

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will share the stage with Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.

Rajya Sabha MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Sushmita Devi will also be present.

Jul 17, 2023 16:38 IST

Jul 17, 2023 16:37 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall Live: Top Leaders to Discuss Policies, Election Manifestos Before 2024 Polls

As we approach the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, at ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall’ top policymakers and leaders will discuss elections manifesto, strategies and policies on Monday.

News18 Town Hall Delhi Highlights: As we approach the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, at ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall’ top policymakers and leaders will discuss elections manifesto, strategies and policies on Monday. This year’s theme, ‘Exploring India’s Path to 2024 Elections’ will centre around deliberations on understanding how political parties plan to captivate the attention of the voters for the next general elections. The discussions will revolve around various topics such as policies, manifestos, and strategies employed by each party.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will share the stage with Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari. Rajya Sabha MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Sushmita Devi.

Through this discourse, the event will aim to gauge preparations of participating parties for General Elections 2024. Moreover, it will shed light on the steps they intend to take for the welfare of citizens.

