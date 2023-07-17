CNN-News18 Town Hall Highlights: Gadkari Confident of BJP Returning twer in 2024, Takes Jibe at Oppn Unity

Curated By: Aashi Sadana
Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 00:03 IST
New Delhi, India
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said wide use of public transport is the way to rid the national capital of traffic and air pollution. Speaking at the News18 Delhi Town Hall, Gadkari added that green infra solutions remain his focus.
“We want to free Delhi of traffic and air pollution. We should give importance to public transport. This will help decrease the air pollution. We must give priority to the public transport which is key for green infra revamp," he said at the event.
Express confidence on BJP’s performance in the forthcoming general elections, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that “today or tomorrow whenever there will be Lok Sabha polls, NDA will get a mandate under Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
Praising the BJP-led central government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted development and reforms in Jammu and Kashmir and improvement of Law and Order situation in Uttar Pradesh, adding that all of this has progressed digital India.
“What Congress didn’t do in sixty years, we did in nine," Gadkari said.
On the Uniform Civil Code, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there should be one law for everyone and that this was a “social progressive thinking."
Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that politics is an instrument of reforms and that he focuses on identifying the problem and finding solutions for it.
Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday denied that the government is facing criticism over rising fuel prices and took a veiled dig at the opposition parties for spreading “false narrative" on inflation.
Puri added that India was “faring better" than the Western world and immediate neighbours on fuel prices.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday highlighted how petrol prices are different under BJP’s rule as compared to non-BJP ruled states and said that they depend on what’s happening in the world and is not restricted to one country.
Here is the petrol graphic that the Union minister showed.
Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said is what is happening in Delhi is completely Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s fault, who just endlessly blames others.
Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Devi spoke on the unruly behavior of opposition parties saying that when the mechanisms within the systems fails that’s when the opposition has to take other routes to voice their opinions.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the Narendra Modi government for its outreach to the Islamic world, calling it “exemplary."
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday praised the Narendra Modi government’s success in making G20 a “buzzword", but expressed concerns over the country’s China policy beyond the ban on Chinese apps. Speaking at the CNN-News18 Delhi Town Hall, the Thiruvananthapuram MP opined that the united Opposition must come out with a Common Minimum Programme if it has to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday said that the BJP is not as comfortable of the rising Opposition unity as it claims to be, and that the saffron party’s panic is now turning into paranoia.
“If there is an alliance meeting taking place in Bengaluru, there is also an alliance meeting taking place in New Delhi tomorrow with 30 odd parties coming together with NDA. … and if the BJP would have been so comfortable as they claim to be there would not have been this panic, which is on the level of paranoia in order to recreate the NDA," Tewari said.
Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Congress leader Manish Tewari said that the essence of any democracy is change and that the Opposition coming together is representing that.
“The Opposition is coming together to a principle democratic alternative to this country," he said.
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tore into the Opposition’s attempts at forging an anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Monday, saying their unity is “just about disliking one person". Speaking at CNN-News18’s Delhi Town Hall, Chandrasekhar added that discussion around a Uniform Civil Code is not a “poll gambit".
From getting advise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to getting angry in his life, here’s what MOS Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s rapid fire round cover. Watch it here.
Speaking on the Indo-China tensions and ties, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that ties with the Beijing are on crossroads and that there is no clarity from the central government over its policy with the country.
Tharoor highlighted that there should be no politics over the issue of national security.
Speaking on BJP-led central government’s foreign police, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy has evolved, and that it should be beyond politics.
Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that the “global arena cannot ignore India anymore," and praised the BJP-led central government for this.
Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday praised the country for handling the G20 summit “brilliantly," and gave full credit to the government on “seizing the opportunity."
Expressing confidence in BJP’s performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, MOS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that the people of India will speak in 2024 as they did in the last two general elections.
“People of India will speak in 2024 as they did in 2019 and 2014. BJP is very clear about what we stand for and we have seen development in past 9 years," he said.
As the second Opposition meet took place in Bengaluru on Monday, MOS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, speaking at the CNN-News18 Town Hall, said that the only thing that the Opposition has in common is dislike for one man, referring to PM Narendra Modi.
Taking a dig at the Opposition, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that they are “desperately trying to be relevant," and have nothing to offer.
Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday talked about BJP’s performance in state elections, and how despite everything Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has always increased.
Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that even though BJP lost in a few states including Karnataka, the saffron party’s vote share has always increased, along with people’s trust in their politics.
This year’s CNN-News18 Town Hall began at 5:30 PM on Monday. You can watch the event live on our YouTube channel here. It will also be streamed on our channel CNN-News18.
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will share the stage with Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.
Rajya Sabha MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Sushmita Devi will also be present.
This year’s theme, ‘Exploring India’s Path to 2024 Elections’ will centre around deliberations on understanding how political parties plan to captivate the attention of the voters for the next general elections. The discussions will revolve around various topics such as policies, manifestos, and strategies employed by each party.
As we approach the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, at ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall’ top policymakers and leaders will discuss elections manifesto, strategies and policies on Monday.
News18 Town Hall Delhi Highlights: As we approach the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, at ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall’ top policymakers and leaders will discuss elections manifesto, strategies and policies on Monday. This year’s theme, ‘Exploring India’s Path to 2024 Elections’ will centre around deliberations on understanding how political parties plan to captivate the attention of the voters for the next general elections. The discussions will revolve around various topics such as policies, manifestos, and strategies employed by each party.
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will share the stage with Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari. Rajya Sabha MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Sushmita Devi.
Through this discourse, the event will aim to gauge preparations of participating parties for General Elections 2024. Moreover, it will shed light on the steps they intend to take for the welfare of citizens.