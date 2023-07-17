CNN-News18 Town Hall Highlights: Gadkari Confident of BJP Returning twer in 2024, Takes Jibe at Oppn Unity

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said wide use of public transport is the way to rid the national capital of traffic and air pollution. Speaking at the News18 Delhi Town Hall, Gadkari added that green infra solutions remain his focus.

“We want to free Delhi of traffic and air pollution. We should give importance to public transport. This will help decrease the air pollution. We must give priority to the public transport which is key for green infra revamp," he said at the event.

