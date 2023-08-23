CNN-News18's New Multimedia Campaign Showcases Its Year-long Hold on No.1 Spot

CNN-News18 India launched a multimedia campaign on Wednesday to showcase its year-long dominance in English news viewership. The English news channel released a page one ad in all editions of The Economic Times to announce its leadership in the genre.

The multimedia campaign has gone live across digital platforms including social media, and is being extensively amplified on trade media platforms.

The campaign launched in The Economic Times newspaper highlights CNN-News18’s comprehensive, year-long lead over its key competitors both on TV and digital.

The TV data shows that CNN-News18 has captured 35.3% market share, which is significantly larger than that of Republic TV and Times Now. With Republic TV at 29.6% and Times Now at 23.5% market share, CNN-News18 stands apart as the undisputed leader in the English news segment. (Source: BARC | Market: India | TG: 2+ | Period: AVG Wk 16’22 – 29’23 | 8 Channels considered | Market share%)

Advertisement

On the digital front, CNN-News18 has captured a whopping 1.4 billion views on YouTube, surpassing Times Now and Republic TV at 795 million and 226 million views respectively. (Source: Socialblade | Period: Aug’22-July’23)

Furthermore, the channel displayed remarkable performance on Facebook with 787 million views. While Times Now stayed on the second spot with 731 million views, Republic was left far behind at 66 million views on Facebook. (Source: Crowdtangle | Period: Aug’22-July’23)