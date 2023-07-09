Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
Home » India » Coaching Student Drown in Pit Filled with Rainwater in Rajasthan's Sikar

Coaching Student Drown in Pit Filled with Rainwater in Rajasthan's Sikar

A civil defence team brought the boy's body out of the pit, following which it was shifted to the district hospital's mortuary

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 17:17 IST

Jaipur, India

The 17-year-old boy was returning from coaching when he fell and drowned in the pit. (Representational File: PTI)
The 17-year-old boy was returning from coaching when he fell and drowned in the pit. (Representational File: PTI)

A 17-year-old coaching student drowned after falling into a pit filled with rainwater in Rajasthan’s Sikar city, police said on Sunday.

Yuvraj Singh was returning from his coaching on Saturday evening when he fell into the pit and drowned, Superintendent of Police Karan Sharma said.

The pit was dug on Nawalgarh road for sewerage work, which got filled with rainwater.

A team of civil defence brought the body out of the pit and shifted it to the mortuary of the district hospital. Meanwhile, locals assembled outside the hospital and demanded action against the guilty officials of Sikar municipal council and contractor.

A resident of Jhunjhunu, Yuvraj was preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) in Sikar. His father is a CISF personnel.

    • "The family members have given a complaint against the municipal corporation officials and contractor and a case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered," SP Sharma said.

    However, the dharna is continuing with the protesters demanding compensation and government jobs to one family member, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 09, 2023, 17:17 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 17:17 IST
