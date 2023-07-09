Coaching Student Drown in Pit Filled with Rainwater in Rajasthan's Sikar

A 17-year-old coaching student drowned after falling into a pit filled with rainwater in Rajasthan’s Sikar city, police said on Sunday.

Yuvraj Singh was returning from his coaching on Saturday evening when he fell into the pit and drowned, Superintendent of Police Karan Sharma said.

The pit was dug on Nawalgarh road for sewerage work, which got filled with rainwater.

A team of civil defence brought the body out of the pit and shifted it to the mortuary of the district hospital. Meanwhile, locals assembled outside the hospital and demanded action against the guilty officials of Sikar municipal council and contractor.

A resident of Jhunjhunu, Yuvraj was preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) in Sikar. His father is a CISF personnel.