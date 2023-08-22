Coal Scam: Delhi Court Awards 3-year Jail Term to Former Steel Ministry Official

A Delhi court on Tuesday awarded a three-year jail term to a former official of the Ministry of Steel in a coal scam case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

In the 14th sentence in the coal scam, Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj also imposed a fine of Rs five lakh on convict Gautam Kumar Basak, former executive secretary, JPC (Joint Plant Committee), Ministry of Steel, holding him guilty of corruption in the allocation of Vijay Central Coal Block.

According to the prosecution, an allegation was made against Prakash Industries Ltd., which had applied for the coal block in January 2007, that it had furnished false information about its capacity.