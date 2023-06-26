Trends :Uniform Civil CodeMumbai RainsDelhi Robbery CasesVersova–Bandra Sea LinkHubballi Pillar Collapse
Home » India » Cobra Operated Upon After it Swallowed Plastic Box, Broken Egg Shells

Cobra Operated Upon After it Swallowed Plastic Box, Broken Egg Shells

The vet ran a couple of scans and X-rays and found a foreign object inside the reptile's intestine. The object looked a lot like a box

Advertisement

Reported By: Soumya Kalasa

Edited By: Kavya Mishra

News18 India

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 16:40 IST

New Delhi, India

After successfully removing the plastic box, the reptile was kept in the hospital for 15 days. (News18)
After successfully removing the plastic box, the reptile was kept in the hospital for 15 days. (News18)

In the first week of June, Snake Kiran, a snake enthusiast and rescue soldier, found a spectacled cobra hidden in a burrow. Noticing that it was tired and troubled by something, Kiran took the reptile out to an expert- Dr Yashasvi Naravi from Little Paws.

The vet ran a couple of scans and X-rays and found a foreign object inside the reptile’s intestine. The object looked a lot like a box.

The cobra was then sedated and intubated after which, a team of vets led by Dr Yashasvi planned and performed surgery on the reptile.

Advertisement

They successfully removed a plastic box that is generally used to store limestone powder, used by people who consume betel leaves.

“We also removed a couple of broken eggshells. So by the look of it, it seems that the snake went ahead and swallowed eggs and the limestone box was kept close to eggs. Since it couldn’t differentiate between the two it must have swallowed the plastic box alone" said Dr Yashasvi Naravi.

After successfully removing the plastic box, the reptile was kept in the hospital for 15 days and the wounds were dressed daily.

Once the vets declared that the snake was fit to return to the wild, it was set free in the same spot where it was brought from. This would help it to get back to its previous normalcy.

top videos
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Make First Public Appearance As A Couple At Lust Stories 2 Screening
  • Kusha Kapila Trends After Divorce Announcement From Husband | All About The Social Media Star

    • The spectacled Cobra or Naja Naja is commonly known as the Indian cobra. It is a venomous snake and is found in various parts of India.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 26, 2023, 16:39 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 16:40 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App