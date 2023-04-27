Coffee With Toilet Water, Washed Hair With Tide: Actor Chrisann Pereira Recalls Time Spent in UAE Jail

A day after her release from the UAE jail in connection with a drugs case, Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira shared her ordeal in a hand-written note.

The actor, who appeared in films like “Sadak 2" and “Batla House", claimed she had to make coffee with toilet water inside the jail.

In the hand-written note on Instagram by her brother Kevin on Instagram, she also said she had to wash her hair with Tide detergent.

“It took me 3 weeks and 5 days to find pen + paper in jail. After I wash my hair with Tide and make my coffee from toilet water, I watch Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears with my eyes knowing my ambition brought me here and sometimes I smile at our culture, music and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry," she wrote in the note.

I am just a pawn in this dirty game, she added.

In a post, Chrisann’s family said the actor is doing better after hearing the culprits are arrested and the support she has received from the people. The family said Chrisann is set free but they don’t know the legal process and how long it will take for her to be back on Indian soil.

Earlier today, Chrisann’s brother Kevin Pereira shared a video on Instagram and wrote the actress will be back in India by Friday.

“Chrisann is SET FREE!!! She will be in India in the next 48 hours," Kevin wrote sharing the family’s video call conversation with an emotional Chrisann on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the video, the actress’ family can be seen dancing and crying in disbelief, with a relieved but weeping Chrisann on the other side, all urging her to come back as early as possible.

“You are free. This is amazing," her mother Pramila Pereira can be heard saying.

Chrisann, 27, was trapped last month in the ‘drugs plant’ case by a couple of Mumbai men, who have been arrested and have confessed to their crime.

The accused duo had hidden the drugs in an award trophy which was detected in Sharjah following which the local police had arrested Chrisann. She had been in jail since April 1.

Her distraught family in Mumbai on Tuesday said that Chrisann is innocent and they have planned to appeal to the PM and MEA for help to secure her early release.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which is probing the case, has nabbed the prime accused Anthony Paul (35), a baker in Borivali, and his associate Rajesh Bubhate (34) alias Ravi, a banker.

They have confessed to handing three persons the award trophies with drugs concealed in them and two others with drugs-laced cakes before they flew to Dubai, ostensibly as vendetta against the Pereira family.

While two, including Chrisann, unwittingly walked into the trap, three others managed to evade the authorities in Sharjah.

Paul, said to be the brain behind the revenge con, apparently nursed an old grudge against the Pereira family, especially Premila (Chrisann’s mother), and even got into fisticuffs with her son Kevin.

Police have found that the accused Paul had used the same modus operandi with some other wannabe actors, assuring them of plum roles in global web-series, though one person declined to carry the trophy, which Chrisann later agreed to take with her.

The Mumbai Police does not suspect a drug syndicate involvement but only Paul’s “revenge tactics" against all the victims with whom he had some or other problems, but they are investigating from various angles.

(with inputs from IANS)

