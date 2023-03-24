In a tragic incident involving the explosion of a fridge, two people were killed in the Pollachi town of Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu earlier this month. Forty-one-year-old Inspector P. Sabarinath, an officer at the Ayanavaram police station, and S. Shanthi, a 38-year-old tenant, residing on the ground floor died in the incident.

On March 9, neighbours were alerted by a loud explosion and smoke emerging from the windows of the home. The inspector and the tenant were found dead inside the water-filled house by the fire department, called shortly after they were alerted of the fire at the residence.

This incident has left everyone in a panic, for refrigerators are a common appliance in every house. News18 recently spoke to Balaji, a fridge mechanic from Coimbatore, and he says that a refrigerator can explode under certain conditions.

He said, “I have been in this business for 25 years. In today’s time, refrigerators using inverter technology have been introduced. Cooking gas is used to run the fridge. 80 per cent of the fridge runs on this cooking gas. This gas is filled in the compressor of the refrigerator. We should ensure the compressor doesn’t get overheated," Balaji said. He said that it is better to switch the fridge off if one plans to leave the place for a long time. He also advised to not overcrowd the deep freezer area as it causes the compressor to heat easily.

The compressor, which is found at the back of your refrigerator, is usually where the issue starts. He adds that the compressor works like a car radiator, taking all the heat from the freezer and refrigerator and cooling the interior to maintain the ideal storage temperatures for your products.

The gas that cools the refrigerator can occasionally get caught inside the compressor, causing the back of the refrigerator to become extremely hot. The refrigerator’s compressor becomes clogged with trapped gas, which causes a silent buildup of pressure that ultimately results in an explosion.

