Concerns Brew over Stone Pelting in Volatile Manipur as Mobs Corner & Attack Jawans, Several Injured

Concerns have been brewing over stone-pelting incidents in strife-torn Manipur where mobs are strategically cornering security forces and attacking them, leading to injuries.

On July 17, around 1,000 people clashes with forces at Singjamei Chowk in Imphal West. The protesting mob had blocked one side of the road and refused to relent despite requests from local police officers to disperse.

According to an official communication of a central force, after some time, a huge mob of about 3,000 people gathered at the site and attacked the troops by pelting stones at them. Almost all jawans received injuries, the communication added.

In another incident, a mob attacked supply trucks and injured drivers. Similarly, a mob attacked security personnel when asked to move back. When the jawans retaliated, the protesters started pelting them with stones. One person was killed and 12 injured while almost a dozen jawans also suffered injuries.

According to a senior official involved in maintaining the law and order situation, jawans have been injured more due to stone pelting than other causes.

“There is an upward trend of stone pelting in a few districts where mobs are targeting forces with stones. In most of the cases, around 2,000-4,000 people pelt stones on forces from all directions. It is happening in all areas. In fact, more jawans have been injured due to stone pelting than due to any other reason," the senior official from Manipur administration told News18.

The situation in Manipur remains volatile. The initial days of Parliament’s Monsoon Session have been washed out due to violence in the state, especially after a video showing a mob parading two women naked went viral.

The Supreme Court also expressed deep concern on Thursday over the viral video, with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud calling on the government to take immediate action.