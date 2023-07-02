Congress MP's Proposal to Shift Kerala Capital to Kochi Rejected by Everyone Including Party

Congress MP Hibi Eden’s move to propose shifting Kerala’s state capital to Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram has been widely criticised across political lines, including his own party which rejected it and termed it as “illogical" and “impractical".

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala also made it clear that Thiruvananthapuram would remain as the state capital and termed Ernakulam MP Eden’s move as “immature" and aimed at improving his chances in the general election next year.

The Left party said that no one in his right mind would make such a suggestion in view of all the government departments and facilities available in Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertisement

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, said he completely rejects the proposal by Eden as it is “illogical".

He also said there was some “mischief" on the part of the Centre in seeking views on the Bill by Eden to shift the state capital even before he was given permission to table it in the House.

“Hibi Eden has the right to move such a Bill, but it is an illogical decision. I completely reject it," he said.

He also tweeted — “Some light relief for the weekend! Kerala: Congress MP ⁦@HibiEden wants the state capital shifted to Kochi, @CMOKerala notes its impracticality, @ShashiTharoor says ‘wholly without merit’."

K Muraleedharan, Congress MP and son of late party leader and former Chief Minister K Karunakaran, too shared similar views when he said Eden’s move without consulting the grand old party was “unacceptable".

He said that Thiruvananthapuram was the state capital ever since Kerala came into existence. There were a lot of facilities, like an international airport and places of worship of all faiths, within the city and therefore, there was no question of moving the capital to Kochi.

Advertisement

“I do not know what prompted Eden to make such a proposal, but the state capital cannot be shifted on someone’s wish. He should have consulted the party before such a move," he said.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that while Eden was like a younger brother to him, the moment he came to know about the proposal, he immediately conveyed his “strong dissatisfaction" to the Ernakulam MP.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Satheesan said that Eden has been asked to not press the Bill in the Lok Sabha and to withdraw it.

“He will not press the Bill and will withdraw it," the LoP said.

Satheesan said that it was a private member’s bill and does not indicate the stand of the party which does not approve of the proposal.

Advertisement

“Congress does not want to shift of the capital to Kochi which is pressed for space as it is. Thiruvananthapuram is the best place for it," he added.

CPI(M) leaders and state Ministers P Rajeev and V Sivankutty too criticised Eden’s move.

Sivankutty said that the state government has already indicated its disagreement regarding the suggestion to the concerned authorities.

“The suggestion is impractical and immature. It will not be allowed," he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertisement

Rajeev said the proposal was an indication of Eden’s decision to contest the general elections from Ernakulam and nothing more than that. “His party leadership has criticised his move and rejected it," he said.

CPI(M) leader M M Mani was of the view that no one in his right mind would make such a suggestion.