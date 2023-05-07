Congress Urges Centre to Ensure Safety of Malayalees Stranded in Manipur

A day after an apex body of the Catholic Church in Kerala condemned the alleged ethnic violence in Manipur, the opposition Congress on Sunday voiced concern about the tragic events there and urged the BJP-ruled Centre to ensure the safety of Malayalees stranded in the north-eastern state.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly and Congress leader V D Satheesan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to ensure Malayalees stuck in Manipur are safe and to help them return to Kerala.

In the letter, Satheesan also raised concerns about “the tragic events of vandalism of Christian churches and persecution of members of the Christian community in the state of Manipur".

Advertisement

He contended that the northeastern state was peacefully administered by the Congress when it was in power there, and now it has allegedly been transformed into a “hotbed of intense sectarian conflict".

“Many people have died, and many more have fled to other states in fear of persecution. Churches have been ransacked and set ablaze in places like Checkon, New Lambulane, Sangaiprou, and Game Village.

“There is extreme communal tension and insecurity among the Christian population in the state. It has been learned that the violence is spreading to other parts of the country and would need the urgent intervention of the concerned governments to curb its spread," the LoP said.

He said that the atrocities came to light after world-renowned boxer Mary Kom expressed concern over the communal violence engulfing Manipur.

Manipur has been simmering since February when the incumbent administration initiated an eviction campaign aimed at a certain tribal minority, Satheesan said.

Terming as “unfortunate", he said the state and central governments, which were expected to protect the fundamental rights of life and religious freedom, “have become quiet spectators" to the violence.

Advertisement

“It’s heartbreaking to see our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted in the name of religion in Manipur.

“I request your urgent intervention to diffuse the existing communal tension in the state and to prevent the persecution of members of the Christian community and vandalism of Christian churches in the state of Manipur," Satheesan said.

A day earlier, the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council, the apex body of the Catholic Church in the state, strongly condemned the ethnic violence in Manipur and urged the union government to take necessary steps to restore peace in the northeastern state.

Advertisement

The death toll in the ethnic violence which has engulfed Manipur increased to 54, officials said on Saturday. However, unofficially sources placed the toll at over a hundred and the number of injured at nearly 200.

Violence first erupted in the Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Advertisement

The march was organised by tribals after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

During the march in Torbung, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here