Consent Immaterial in Cases of Child Sexual Offences: Kerala Court

Consent is immaterial in cases of sexual offences against children, a Kerala court held recently while hearing a case of a 22-year-old who man is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

The court said that since the age of the girl is below 18, whether or not she gave consent for indulging in sexual intercourse with her is irrelevant. In this case, even though the minor girl had no grievance against the accused and told the court that she engaged in sexual intercourse with him of her own will, the court did not consider it fit to quash the case against accused.

The allegation of the prosecution was that the accused belonged to the Christian community and the minor girl to the Pulaya community which is included in the Scheduled Caste list. They fell in love and the accused engaged in sexual intercourse at his residence. This was repeated between January 4 and January 22, 2023. He engaged in sexual intercourse on four other occasions in February. On February 27, he took the minor to Aluva Manappuram and they stayed there for two days.

Advertisement

Following this, a case was registered on the same day by the father of the girl that his daughter had gone missing. After she was located, her statement under Section 164 CrPC. (before the magistrate) was recorded where she stated that she had no grievance against the accused and had voluntarily engaged in sexual intercourse with him.

An investigation was conducted for offences under Sections 363, 370A(i), 376(2)(n), 376(3) of the IPC, 1860 and Ss. 4(2) r/w 3, 5,(I) r/w S. 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012 and S. 3(2) of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

However, the Additional District Judge K. Soman at Ernakulam observed: “Since the victim is a child u/s. 2(d) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 as her age is below 18 years consent is immaterial and sexual intercourse with a minor is an offence of rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault."

Advertisement

While the court was cognizant of the above, it also took note of the length of detention for which the accused had been in judicial custody, and stage of investigation in the present case.

The accused was granted bail after he filed a bail plea under Section 439 of the criminal procedure code.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here