‘Consider Mumbaikars' Busy Life’: MLA Urges BMC Chief to Keep ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ Open till 10 PM

BJP MLA from Mumbai Yogesh Sagar has written to the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and demanded that the ‘Aapla Dawakhana’, that was started in the name of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, should remain open till 10 pm throughout the week and till 12 pm on Sundays, given the popularity and usefulness of medical dispensaries by BMC.

Sagar, in a one-page letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal, wrote, “BMC provides essential medical services like health screening, medicines, check-up and diagnosis to the people of Mumbai at free of charge through ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ but, for Mumbaikars, who usually reach home post their work by 7pm, it is not possible for them to see the doctor at BMC-run dispensary by 5 pm. Hence, ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ should remain open till 10 pm on weekdays and on Sundays it should remain open till noon.

Considering the usefulness of the primary healthcare centres where Mumbaikars get free treatment along with medicines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated 20 such centres of ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ a few months ago.

Sagar in his letter also cited the reason to keep ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ open till late in the night. “As most of the Mumbaikars had to travel for their work from one end of the city to other, if these dispensaries remain open till 10 pm on weekdays as it will help more residents of Mumbai to get good medical aid at the right time".