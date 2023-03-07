Conspiracy, Tweaks and Quid Pro Quo: How Delhi's Liquor Policy Turned into a Scam | News18 Decodes

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia’s personal secretary for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.

Sources said that CBI wants to know details of how Sisodia manipulated liquor policy and how many people were given the printouts of the policy before it came to Group of Ministers (GOM).

Top sources have told CNN News18 that the liquor policy was leaked before the roll out to the South lobby.

“South lobby", a coterie of politicians and liquor businessmen, and AAP leadership entered criminal conspiracy before it was made, sources said.

Advertisement

News18 Decodes How Delhi Liquor Policy Turned Into a Scam

Sharad Reddy, Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders shared their views on policy before it was made and rolled out, sources said, adding that these people refuted the expert committee report because of the fear of cartelisation.

They also sought suggestions from eminent legal minds before the expert committee report including Ranjan Gogoi and Mukul Rohatgi, which was ignored and they went ahead and made their own draft and asked the then commissioner Rahul Singh to place the file before the government, sources added.

Rahul Singh, instead of putting only this new draft, put recommendations also before the cabinet, after which the government transferred him, sources said.

When a new commissioner came, he was asked to put the file before Group of Ministers without recommendations, which is how the policy was made, sources said.

Between March 15 and 19 at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, Manish Sisodia called his secretary and gave him a pendrive to take printout of the policy which was 36 pages. Same day, people of this so called “lobby" including Hyderabad-based auditor Gorantla Buchi Babu and Palli were also staying in Oberoi hotels in central Delhi, sources added.

Advertisement

They went to Oberoi Maidens at 3 pm and took print out of 36 pages as digital investigations suggest, sources said.

CBI says they feel these 36 pages are same of policy and can’t be mere coincidence, the above mentioned sources said.

Advertisement

CBI sources said the agency believes these South India dealers took this pendrive from AAP leader who was staying next to Oberoi Maidens Hotel in North Delhi.

On March 15-16, draft policy said L1 commission at 6 per cent, but on the final day it was made to 12 per cent. Final policy also came with an inclusion of special officer to oversee the policy execution, sources said, adding that this was added on behalf of this south India group so that their work remains smooth.

It’s found that Rs 100 crore was paid upfront to tweak the policy, Rs 30 crore was sent to Goa for elections through an AAP channel and a trail has been found, sources said.

Advertisement

A Rs 700-crore-trail is still under investigation, they said.

CBI is verifying some details which it has got digitally from the accused.

Read all the Latest India News here