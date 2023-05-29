Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Home » India » Convict in Kerala Prison Attacks Jailers Over Quantity of Mutton Curry Served to Him

Convict in Kerala Prison Attacks Jailers Over Quantity of Mutton Curry Served to Him

Faijas, a Wayanad native, has been lodged in a high-security cell inside the Poojappura Central Jail here after being convicted in a drug case

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 20:25 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

A senior jail official said the convict sought more quantity than everyone and created an issue on the premises. (File Photo)
A senior jail official said the convict sought more quantity than everyone and created an issue on the premises. (File Photo)

Not satisfied with the quantity of mutton curry served to him in jail, a prisoner in Kerala allegedly got agitated and manhandled jail officials, police said here on Monday.

Faijas, a Wayanad native, has been lodged in a high-security cell inside the Poojappura Central Jail here after being convicted in a drug case.

He allegedly manhandled jail officials on Saturday after he was served food, including mutton curry, which was part of the menu. "He attempted to attack the jail officials over the quantity of the food served to him. A case has been registered based on the complaint by the jail authorities," Poojappura police told PTI.

A senior jail official said the convict sought more quantity than everyone and created an issue on the premises.

"Normally on Saturdays, we serve Mutton curry to the prisoners. He was given the usual quantity but he sought more than what is normally served. He created an issue and threw the mutton given to him into a waste basket. He also man-handled senior jail officials including the deputy superintendent," the jail official said.

The official added that the convict has created similar issues at many other prisons, and at present he has been shifted to a special ward.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: May 29, 2023, 20:25 IST
    last updated: May 29, 2023, 20:25 IST
