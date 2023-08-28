Cop Held in Hyderabad with 1,750 Grams Methaqualone Drug

A Sub-Inspector of Police was arrested here for allegedly concealing methaqualone, a depressant and sedative that is often used as a narcotic drug, which he had collected from a Nigerian in Mumbai and was planning to sell it later, police said on Sunday.

The SI working at the Cyber Crimes Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate had in February this year collected the methaqualone drug from one Nigerian accused in Mumbai while apprehending him in a cybercrime-related offence, they said.

The SI, however, kept the drug at his house for later selling it to gain monetary benefits, police said.