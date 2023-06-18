Coral Reefs in Gulf of Kutch Restored: How Biorock Tech Brought Back the ‘Shape of Water’ | First Such Step

In a first such conservation move, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), in association with the Marine National Park (MNP) of Jamnagar of the Gujarat Forest department, has successfully restored coral reefs using biorock or mineral accretion technology at the Arabian Sea near Mithapur off Dwarka coast.

R Senthil Kumaran, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Marine National Park (MNP), Jamnagar, said, “A biorock structure was installed one nautical mile off the Mithapur coast in the Gulf of Kutch in January 2020. The scientists used solar panels for power. We are constantly monitoring the restoration of coral reefs and found it to be successful."

“For the first time in the country, we have used biorock technology to protect coral reefs by building rock-like materials beneath the ocean. It is a process in which a very low-voltage electric current is applied through seawater. This causes the deposition of crystalline salts of minerals dissolved in water. The deposited crystals are mostly in the form of calcium carbonate that builds a certain structure on the waterbed, similar to the naturally produced coral reefs. The structure is called biorock, which is strong and long-lasting and provides suitable habitat to corals," Kumaran told News18.

HOW IT WORKS

“The corals stick to the biorock where they can grow much faster than the actual growth using their structure. This technology is used to build calcium carbonate structures in the sea to strengthen the coral reefs and allow sensitive corals to grow without being endangered by the effect of pollution and global warming," he further added.

“The technology also helps corals, including the highly sensitive branching corals, to counter the threats posed by global warming," he added.

“This technology works by passing a small amount of electrical current through electrodes in the water. When a positively charged anode and negatively charged cathode are placed on the seafloor, with an electric current flowing between them, calcium ions combine with carbonate ions and adhere to the structure (cathode). This results in calcium carbonate formation (CaCo3). Coral larvae adhere to the CaCO3 and grow quickly. Biorock projects can be powered by a wide range of electrical sources including renewable energy like windmills, photovoltaic solar panels and tidal current generators. This enables their construction in areas where conventional electric power is unavailable,’’ an official added.

‘RAINFORESTS OF THE SEA’

“Coral reefs are home to a spectacular variety of organisms and are often called ‘rainforests of the sea’.

India has four major coral reefs areas which include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Gulf of Mannar and the Gulf of Kutch. The coral reefs are threatened by climate change-induced acidification as well as by anthropogenic factors such as overfishing, pollution," he said.