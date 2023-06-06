Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMumbai Hostel MurderJaisalmer Viral VideoOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Online Links for Identification of Passengers Killed, Injured in Odisha Train Accident | Check Here

Online Links for Identification of Passengers Killed, Injured in Odisha Train Accident | Check Here

The family members and well-wishers of the passengers affected in this Coromandel Express accident can locate their kin using these links of photos of deceased, lists of passengers admitted in different hospitals and of unidentified bodies

Advertisement

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 12:36 IST

New Delhi, India

An injured passenger who was on the Coromandel Express that met with an accident in Odisha, being taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital from Central railway station, in Chennai, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)
An injured passenger who was on the Coromandel Express that met with an accident in Odisha, being taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital from Central railway station, in Chennai, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Indian Railways has released three online links with photos of those killed in the Coromandel Express accident in Odisha’s Balasore and lists of passengers admitted to different hospitals in order to help families locate their kin affected in the rail tragedy that left over 270 people dead.

The railways, in a statement, said , “In order to facilitate the families of those who are still unaware about whereabouts of their relatives in the triple train accident in Bahanaga, Odisha, Indian Railways with the support of Odisha government has taken an initiative to locate them.

“The family members/relatives/friends and well-wishers of the passengers affected in this unfortunate accident can locate using the link of photos of deceased, lists of passengers admitted in different hospitals and also about unidentified bodies using these following detail," the railways said in the statement.

Advertisement

Railways has Appealed People to Use THESE Three Links:

1. Photos of the deceased: https://srcodisha.nic.in/Photos%20Of%20Deceased%20with%20Disclaimer.pdf

2. Link of lists of passengers undergoing treatment in different hospitals: https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals_040620230830.pdf

3. Link of unidentified persons under treatment at SCB Cuttack: https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Un-identified-person-under-treatment-at-SCB-Cuttack.pdf

Railways also said that the helpline number 139 is working round the clock for connecting the families and relatives of passengers affected in the train accident that took place last Friday.

Helpline 139 is being manned by senior officials, Railways said, adding that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Helpline number 18003450061/1929 is also working round the clock.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • A total 278 people lost their lives in a crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train that occurred around 7 PM on Friday, June 2, near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district.

    Railways had earlier said 275 people were killed and around 1,175 injured in the accident, however, the toll rose to 278 today.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Nayanika SenguptaA Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers gene...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 10:49 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 12:36 IST
    Read More