'Could Have Gone To...': Here's What Amritpal Singh Said Before Arrest

In his last message to his followers before the sensational arrest, pro-Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh said that he wants the protest for his mission to continue even when he is in jail. He also said that he never had any fear of arrest and would come back among people once again.

In a video message shared by HT, the fugitive can be heard saying that he had options to flee to other countries but he chose otherwise as his followers and preachers were being ‘’persecuted’’ by the state.

“My Dastar Bandi (anointment as the chief of Waris Punjab De) was done at this gurdwara built at the birthplace of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. After taking the blessing of the guru, I will give the arrest," he said in the video.

The month-long chase exposed the true face of the state as it did not appear as an attempt to arrest, the Khalistan movement supporter said, adding that he had no fear of arrest ever.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh’s parents while talking to the media said that they were proud of their son and support his decision to surrender before the police.

“We saw the news and came to know that he has surrendered. I felt proud that he surrendered like a warrior. We will fight a legal battle and we will also go and meet him at the earliest,’’ Balwinder Kaur, Amritpal’s mother told ANI.

Pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, who was absconding for weeks after Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against him and his outfit, was arrested in Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday.

Earlier, he escaped the police dragnet twice — first on March 18 in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and then again on March 28 in Hoshiarpur when he returned to Punjab along with his key associate Papalpreet Singh.

In February, his followers stormed the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate.

