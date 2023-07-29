Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Couple Arrested in Kerala for Abusing Minor, Selling Her Pictures Online

Police said that Vishnu befriended the girl through Instagram. "Later, the couple started living near her house and his wife took tuition for the girl. The abuse started early this year," police said

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 20:28 IST

Kollam, India

Police were informed about the incident by the childline workers on Friday, after which an FIR was registered and the couple was arrested today. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A couple from Kulathupuzha near here was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abusing a minor girl and selling her photos and videos online, police said. Police have arrested Kulathupuzha residents B S Vishnu (31) and his wife Sweety (19) for allegedly abusing a 15-year-old girl.

Police said that Vishnu befriended the girl through Instagram. “Later, the couple started living near her house and his wife took tuition for the girl. The abuse started early this year," police said.

The incident came to light after the images of the girl were seen on Instagram.

Police suspect that the couple was selling objectionable images online.

    • The mobile phones of the duo were seized and there were transactions ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1,500, police said adding that further investigation is on.

    Police were informed about the incident by the childline workers on Friday, after which an FIR was registered and the couple was arrested today.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    last updated: July 29, 2023, 20:28 IST
