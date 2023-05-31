Court Takes Cognisance of ED Charge Sheet Against Manish Sisodia in Excise Policy Case

A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case against AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Special Judge M K Nagpal said there was enough prima facie evidence to take cognisance of the charge sheet and issued a production warrant against Sisodia for June 1.

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in this case on March 9 from Tihar Jail where he is currently lodged in judicial custody.

The 51-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was first arrested by the CBI, which is also probing this case.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday denied him bail in the case being probed by the CBI, saying having been the deputy chief minister and excise minister, he is a “high-profile" person who has the potential to influence the witnesses.

The about 270-page ED charge sheet had annexures running into 2,000 pages.