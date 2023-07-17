Courts Can’t Shut Eyes over Practical Aspect of Abrogation of Article 370: Ex-SC Judge

With the Supreme Court all set to hear the petitions on constitutional validity of Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Krishna Murari said though the constitutional issue is main but one cannot ignore the practical aspect.

Justice Murari exclusively told News18, “The basic thing would be the Constitutional validity because the courts are supposed to test the validity of a statue or Constitutional amendment on the constitutional principles, but, it’s a fact that the court cannot also shut its to the practical aspect of it."

The Supreme Court on July 11 said it will start hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories from August 2.