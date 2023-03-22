As Covid-19 infections continue to spiral upwards, India recorded 1,134 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases to 7,062, the Union Health Ministry said.

Five new deaths were recorded, one each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and Kerala. With this, the total virus death toll climbed to 5,30,813 in the country.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.

India’s overall coronavirus tally is now at 4.46 crore, according to the ministry.

The active cases are currently at 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national coronavirus recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent.

A total of 92.05 crore tests for detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 1,03,831 being tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,279 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

In terms of vaccinations, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This comes as, the Centre issued revised guidelines for the treatment of adult coronavirus patients last week. It said antibiotics should not be used in Covid cases unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection.

The revised guidelines, issued amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, stated that drugs such as Lopinavir-ritonavir, hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Molnupiravir, Favipiravir, Azithromycin and Doxycycline should not be used for the treatment of adult COVID-19 patients in India.

The AIIMS/ICMR-COVID-19 National Task Force met on January 5 to revise the clinical guidance protocol. It has also advised doctors not to use convalescent plasma therapy.

“Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. Possibility of co-infection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered," the guidelines said.

With PTI inputs

