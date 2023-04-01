Covid-19: After Days of Surge, India Sees Slight Dip in Tally with 2,994 New Cases in 24 Hours

India on Saturday reported 2,994 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a dip of 101 cases from the single-day tally the previous day. The government data stated that the active cases now stand at 16,354.

The Union ministry’s data on Friday stated that the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases with the active caseload increasing to 15,208.

The toll has risen to 5,30,867 with five deaths — one each reported by Goa and Gujarat and three reconciled by Kerala — in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am on Friday said.

The daily positivity was recorded at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.91 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,15,786).

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crore (4,41,69,711) while the case fatality was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry website, 220.65 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide drive so far.

On Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and is “prepared to face any eventuality".

Only three deaths have been reported over the last four-five days. In all three patients, co-morbidities were “very severe" and it has been assessed that the fatality was due to co-morbidities and perhaps Covid was “incidental", but one can’t say that, he said.

Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting on the Covid situation in Delhi, Kejriwal, however, said there was no need to worry for now and that the city government was taking all required steps.

The chief minister said genome sequencing of all samples that returned Covid-positive results was being conducted to timely identify new variants, if any. The XBB.1.16 is the predominant variant at present, accounting for 48 per cent of all positive cases. It spreads rapidly but is not severe at all, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

