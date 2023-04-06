Covid-19 Alert: Mumbai Logs 211 New Cases, 1st Death Since Jan 17

Mumbai registered its first death due to Covid-19-related complications after a gap of 78 days on Wednesday. A 69-year-old man, who tested positive for Covid-19 infection, died within 24 hours of being hospitalised on March 5. Prior to that, the last Covid-19 victim in the city was a 68-year-old male with kidney failure who died on January 17.

Mumbai also registered 211 new cases and one fatality in the last 24 hours.

As per the official data provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 19,748 people have died in Mumbai due to coronavirus infection, since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The 69-year-old victim died, who died in Chembur yesterday, had a long history of hypertension and heart disease, according to BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare.

Covid cases are witnessing an uptick since March in Maharashtra and other parts of the country. In the last 36 days, a total of 30 patients have died across the state.

With two deaths on Wednesday, the total toll in Maharashtra reached 1,48,451. The second death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town in Pune district, said the bulletin.

Moreover, 569 people tested positive for the infection in the state, down from 711 the previous day, said the state health department.

With the addition of 569 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state’s overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,46,870, the department said in a bulletin.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The health department said 485 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,94,545 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,874.

It said 9,002 new coronavirus tests were conducted in Maharashtra, pushing up their overall count to 8,66,64,387.

