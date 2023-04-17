Amid rising Covid cases in the country, the national capital and its adjoining areas are emerging as a hotspot for the virus as Delhi alone recorded 24 deaths due to the infection in one week. On Sunday, Delhi logged 1,634 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

India recorded 9,111 fresh cases on Monday, and the Active caseload currently stands at 60,313. According to the health ministry, there were 6,313 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which took the total Recoveries to 4,42,35,772.

On the other hand, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 650 fresh coronavirus infections and two fatalities, taking the tally of cases to 81,55,839 and the toll to 1,48,479, the state health department said.

Here are key Covid-related updates:

The cases recorded on Monday (9,111) were 9.7% lower than Sunday, when the country saw 10,093 new coronavirus infections.

Apart from registering 24 deaths in seven days, which is the highest in the country, Delhi’s seven-day count of cases reached 8,599 on Sunday, a Times of India report said. Three fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,563, and of the latest fatalities, Covid-19 was the primary cause of death in one of the cases, a PTI report said.

Of the 650 fresh Covid cases seen in Maharashtra, 28% were from Mumbai alone, as the city recorded 182 cases in a span of 24 hours. A day before, the state had recorded 660 cases and two deaths due to the infection.

The two fresh fatalities in Maharashtra were reported from Mumbai City and Thane City, a health official said. The case fatality rate in the state now stands at 1.82 per cent. With 779 patients recovering, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 80,01,444.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in Delhi. However, they maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

Since January 1, there have been 62 deaths due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra and 70.97 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years.

India added 10,093 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 57,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

While five deaths were reported from Delhi, three each were from Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, two each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand and four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am on Sunday stated.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

