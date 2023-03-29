Covid-19: Day After Slight Dip, India's Virus Tally Sees Surge with 2,151 New Cases

India has recorded 2,151 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the official government data stated on Wednesday. The fresh tally shows a rise of nearly 600 cases in a day as the country logged 1,573 infections on Monday.

The high cases came on a day when top states like Delhi and Maharashtra saw record rise in coronavirus tally. While daily cases in Maharashtra more than doubled on Tuesday in comparison with Monday’s tally, cases in Delhi breached the 200 mark for the first time since September last year on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Covid Cases

A national daily quoted experts as saying that the recombinant subvariant XBB 1.16, which was isolated in the first week of March by genomic scientists from Maharashtra, is responsible for 60% of the cases. The subvariant has also been linked with a death — though not with increased severity.

Recording the highest tally in 152 days, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 450 new cases of coronavirus. The last time the state recorded such a high count was on October 27 at 972 cases.

In addition, three deaths were reported, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in March to 17, the highest monthly toll since November 2022. A report in Times of India quoted officials as saying that while there are currently around 2,500 active cases in Maharashtra (2,343), hospitalisations are not proportionately high.

Covid Cases in Delhi

Delhi’s health department data, on the other hand, showed that the positivity rate in the national capital climbed to 11.82 per cent on Tuesday.

The national capital has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out. With the fresh cases, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has increased to 20,09,061, while the death toll due to the viral infection stands at 26,524.

What India’s Govt Data Says & Should You Worry

Deutsche Welle, a German broadcaster, quoted Public Health Foundation’s former president Srinath Reddy as saying: “New variants will keep coming as the virus keeps on mutating over time and the XBB 1.16 is the new strain. These are all from the omicron family, with higher infectivity and lower virulence."

A earlier report by TOI quoted Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the national Covid task force of the Indian Medical Association, as saying that despite a surge in Covid cases, hospitals across the country were not getting a rush of Covid patients as yet. But we need to follow this data more closely, he added.

The Union health ministry’s update further stated that India’s daily positivity rate stood at 1.51% in last 24 hours, while weekly positivity rate was at 1.53%. It further said that a total of 92.13 crore tests have been conducted so far, of which 1,42,497 tests were done in last 24 hours.

India’s active caseload stands currently stands at 11,903, which is about 0.03%. The recovery rate is 98.78% as 4,41,66,925 have recovered so far, of which 1,222 recoveries were seen in the last 24 hours.

According to the data, 220.65 crore Indians have been vaccinated, including 95.20 crore people who were administered with second dose and 22.86 crore citizens were given precaution dose. A total of 11,336 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the government said.

