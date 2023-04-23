Covid-19: Delhi Logs 948 New Covid Cases, Two Deaths

Delhi on Sunday logged 948 fresh COVID-19 infections and two fatalities with a case positivity rate of 25.69, according to data shared by the Health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,597 in the national capital. The total case tally is at 20,33,372.

Covid was the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities, the Health department said.

Of the 7,973 Covid beds in the city, 370 are occupied, the data showed.

Delhi on Saturday logged 1,515 fresh COVID-19 infections and six fatalities with a case positivity rate of 26.46.

Advertisement

The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

The city saw three fatalities and 1,603 fresh caseload additions on Thursday with a positivity rate of 26.75.

On Wednesday, it reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63.

Read all the Latest India News here