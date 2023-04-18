Covid-19: In Less Than 3 Weeks, Delhi Sees Spike of Over 430% in Active Cases

Active Covid-19 cases in Delhi have witnessed a jump of over 430 per cent in just three weeks with daily infection cases going from 932 to more than 4,000 in less than 20 days, the official data showed

Delhi recorded 932 cases on March 30 while on April 17, the daily Covid tally touched 4,976. The active case count was, in fact, higher on Sunday at 5,297.

However, authorities said that there was no need to worry regarding the recent spike in Covid cases as hospitalisation and fatalities remained low.

Meanwhile, health experts have constantly maintained that there is no need to panic but urged citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster dose of vaccines.

Going by the numbers, Delhi on Monday logged 1,017 Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate jumped to 32.25 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the health department.

On the same day, four new fatalities pushed the death count to 26,567, the health department’s bulletin stated.

Last week, LNJP Hospital’s Medical Director Suresh Kumar warned that coronavirus cases in the national capital will peak in the next couple of weeks. In the period between March 30 and April 17, more than 30 fatalities have been recorded, including five deaths on April 15.

