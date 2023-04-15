Covid-19: India Reports Close to 11k Fresh Cases Again, Active Tally Exceeds 53,000

India logged a total of 10,753 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the number of active infections to 53,720, the Union Health Ministry data said on Saturday. With this, India’s total tally of coronavirus cases reached 4.48 crore (4,48,08,022).

As per the Ministry’s latest data, the death toll has also climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

This includes six deaths recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49, the Ministry said, adding that the active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,23,211) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.

