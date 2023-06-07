Trends :Mumbai Mira Road MurderWrestler ProtestIndira Gandhi Assassination Odisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Covid-19: India Logs 214 New Cases; Active Tally Dips to 2,831

Covid-19: India Logs 214 New Cases; Active Tally Dips to 2,831

No fresh fatalities have been reported and the death toll stands at 5,31,884, the data updated at 8 am stated

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 11:08 IST

New Delhi, India

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (Getty)
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (Getty)

India has recorded 214 new coronavirus infections, while the active Covid cases have dipped to 2,831 from 3,001, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

No fresh fatalities have been reported and the death toll stands at 5,31,884, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,094). The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,57, 379 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 07, 2023, 11:08 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 11:08 IST
    Read More