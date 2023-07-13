Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Covid-19: India Logs 48 New Cases, Active Tally Dip to 1,407

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 15:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The Covid tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (Representational Image/PTI)
The Covid tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (Representational Image/PTI)

India has logged 48 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 1,407, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,913, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,713).

    • The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to                 4,44,61,393 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 13, 2023, 15:05 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 15:05 IST
