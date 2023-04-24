Covid-19: India Logs 7,178 New Virus Cases, Slightly Lesser Than Yesterday

India reported 7,178 new Covid cases and 9,011 recoveries in the last 24 hours following which the country’s active caseload now stands at 65,683 while the total number of recoveries touched 4,43,01,865.

The 24-hour Covid tally has dipped slightly from yesterday’s numbers. The death toll has increased to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated

Meanwhile, the active cases have dipped after 69 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country conducted 78,342 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours while over 208 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in the same time frame.

The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 01,865 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive

