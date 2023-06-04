Trends :Odisha Train AccidentMukhtar AnsariWrestlers' ProtestAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Home » India » Covid-19: India Records 202 New Cases; Active Tally Dip to 3,343

Covid-19: India Records 202 New Cases; Active Tally Dip to 3,343

The death toll has increased to 5,31,880 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 11:43 IST

New Delhi, India

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (Representational Image/PTI)
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (Representational Image/PTI)

India has recorded 202 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 3,343 from 3,502, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,880 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,91,582). The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44, 56,359 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 04, 2023, 11:43 IST
    last updated: June 04, 2023, 11:43 IST
    Read More