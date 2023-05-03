Covid-19: India Records 3,720 New Cases; Active Tally Dip to 40,177

India recorded 3,720 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours and the count of active cases of the disease in the country stands at 40,177, according to Union Health Ministry’s latest update on Wednesday.

However, the country also reported 7,718 recoveries, following which active cases have dipped to 40,177 from 44,175, according to the Ministry’s data.

The death toll due to the viral disease has also increased to 5,31,584 with 20 more fatalities, including five reconciled by Kerala, being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The tally of Covid cases in the country now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,56,716), according to the data.

Active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,43,84,955 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have so far been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

