Covid-19: Maharashtra Reports 437 New Cases; Mumbai Daily Tally Crosses 100 after 5 Months

Maharashtra recorded a rise of almost 100 Covid-19 cases in a single day with 437 fresh cases being reported on Saturday, as per the health department.

The state recorded 437 new coronavirus cases, 94 more than the previous day, as well as two coronavirus-related deaths. On Friday, the state had recorded 343 cases and three fatalities.

Maharashtra’s total Covid tally rose to 81,41,457, and death toll to 1,48,435. One fatality each was recorded in Aurangabad and Kolhapur districts. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent, the health department said.

As many as 242 patients recovered from coronavirus infection since previous evening, taking the total of recoveries to 79,91,066. The recovery rate in the state is 98.15 per cent.

A total of 6,122 tests were conducted in the state since previous evening, taking the total of tests to 77,795.

Mumbai’s Daily Tally Crosses 100

The daily tally in Mumbai crossed the 100-case mark after five months on Saturday, with 105 cases being recorded, as per a report by Times of India.

10 people were hospitalised on Saturday, the report said, making the total number of people hospitalised 32. 20 people needed oxygen support, the BMC said.

Out of the 437 cases in Maharashtra, 207 were reported from the Mumbai circle, and 138 from Pune, while most other districts reported less than 10 cases, said the report.

Influenza Infections in Maharashtra

A separate bulletin by the state health department on influenza said that so far 306 people have been infected with H3N2 virus and 427 by H1NI virus in Maharashtra this year. Three fatalities have been reported due to H1N1 and one by H3N2 virus during this period, it said.

Health Minister Tanaji Sawant reviewed the COVID-19 as well as influenza situation in the state and held meetings with top officials including health officials at the district level, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

