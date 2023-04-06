Covid-19 Surge Continues as India Records 5,335 New Cases in 24 Hours

India on Thursday recorded 5,335 new Covid-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in five months, while the number of active cases increased to 25,587, according to Union health ministry data.

A total of 4,777 cases were recorded on September 25 last year. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75% per cent, according to the health ministry website. As many as 2,826 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, while the total recoveries increased to 4,41,82,538.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.89 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

On Wednesday, a 55-year-old Coimbatore woman died at the government hospital allegedly after contracting coronavirus infection. The woman was admitted to the hospital on March 17 with symptoms of cancer and lung disease, hospital sources said.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje had tested positive for Covid-19.

Informing the public that Covid cases have increased in recent days, Gehlot said he has tested positive for the virus. “I myself have been infected with mild symptoms of Covid. As per the advice of doctors, I will continue working from my residence for a few days. All of you should take care and follow Covid protocols," he tweeted.

Raje said in a tweet she has isolated herself after testing positive for Covid-19. “My report has come positive in the Covid test. I am in complete isolation on the advice of doctors," she tweeted.

