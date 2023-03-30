Maharashtra Records Sharp Increase in Covid-19 Cases With 694 Fresh Infections, Active Cases at 3,016

Maharashtra recorded 694 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, leading to an increase in active cases to 3,016, following 483 cases registered a day before. The overall state tally rose to 81,43,686.

No coronavirus-linked deaths were reported and the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent. The number of recoveries rose to 79,92,229 after 184 patients were discharged. Maharashtra’s coronavirus recovery rate was 98.18 per cent.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 483 new Covid-19 cases and three fatalities. The health bulletin recorded 2,506 active cases, a recovery rate of 98.15 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

According to officials, Solapur and Sangli districts topped the positivity chart in Maharashtra on Wednesday with 20.05 per cent and 17.47 per cent rate, respectively, in March.

The daily reporting of Covid-19 cases is high in districts such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Nashik and Sangli.

The new Covid-19 variant, XBB.1.16, has been found in swab samples of 230 patients in the state so far, officials confirmed. “Out of the 230 cases, 151 are from Pune followed by Aurangabad 24, Thane 23, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar 11 each, Amravati 8 and one each in Mumbai and Raigad. Out of the 230 cases, one patient has succumbed to the infection while others have recovered," the statement read.

Vaccination Gap

Health department officials highlighted the gap in vaccine schedules in the state. Despite several efforts from the state government, not even one crore people have taken the Covid-19 booster dose, they said.

As per vaccination data, 9,16,70,759 persons have taken the first dose of the vaccine, while 7,66,25,098 have taken the second dose as well. However, only 96,56,664 people have taken the booster dose so far.

